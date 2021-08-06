First Covid related death of someone under age of 15 recorded by NISRA

The first Covid-19 related death of someone under the age of 15 has been announced by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

This death occurred sometime between the 24th July and 30th July.

No further information has been released about the individual who died.

Within this time period, 19 Covid-19 related deaths occurred between 24th July and 30th July, according to NISRA.

It brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths recorded by NISRA to 3,206.

Of these, 2,006, or almost two thirds, took place in hospital with 783, or over a quarter, occurred in care homes.

In the same time period, the Department of Health recorded 2,189 coronavirus related deaths.

The two bodies report their data using different methods. NISRA figures are based on whether Covid-19 was mentioned on the person's death certificate.

In comparison, the Department of Health only record deaths of those who have tested positive for the virus within the last 28 days.