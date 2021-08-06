Play video

A Ballynahinch café is providing work for people with learning and physical disabilities and helping them integrate more into the community.

Harry's Place, which is plant-based, funds itself through its bakery and support from the local community.

Calum Park travels 25 miles to work there - he dreams of having his own bakery and café some day.

"I find it easy enough," he says. "It took a while to get used to the customers but I got there eventually and I made a good lot of strong friendships."

The café was opened by Gareth Little and David English .

They had already set up a social club in the town called Harry's Mates, also named after Gareth's late uncle who had learning difficulties.

"Uncle Harry was just the most special man in the world," Gareth said.

"He took us for ice cream and looked after us, and as he got older roles reversed and we looked after him, so that was where the love for learning disability came from.

"Harry's Place is for adults with learning disabilities, anyone who needs to feel a bit more part of the community."

David added: "That's the main thing we've learned over the years working with learning disability, never underestimate them.

"They are a great asset to Harry's Place and a great asset to any organisation if you give them a chance."

The pair hope to build on the success of the social club and café and provide more opportunities for the disabled community.