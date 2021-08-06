First doses vaccines available for 16 and 17 year olds

All 16 and 17 year olds in Northern Ireland are now able to receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Anyone in the new age group will be able to receive their jabs as walk-ins to one of the seven regional vaccination centres or by using the online booking tool.

A number of pop-up vaccination clinics will also be administering jabs to 16 and 17 year olds.

ID and proof of date of birth will be required when attending a regional vaccination centre or walk-in vaccination clinic for the jabs.

This cohort will be given the Pfizer vaccine.

The move to vaccinate this age group follows the recommendation from the the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that those aged 16 and 17 should receive the jab.