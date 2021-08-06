New grant scheme launched help clean up Northern Ireland's beaches

A new grants scheme has been set up to help clean up Northern Ireland's beaches.

£175,000 will be made available as part of the funding by the Department of Agriculture (DAERA).

The scheme is aimed at preventing marine littering from entering the environment, as well as removing this litter from coast and rivers.

It is hoped the four year scheme will improve marine biodiversity, along with the health and wellbeing of local communities.

The scheme comes as a new report was released showing that an average of 375 items of litter were found for every 100 metres of beach surveyed.

The 2020 Marine Litter Report found a total of 18.767 items of litter on 12 beaches surveyed.

The most common sort of litter was plastics, making up 67% of all waste counted. On average, 37 plastic drinks containers and 48 lids were found per 100 meters surveyed.

Additionally, short pieces of string, cord and rope were found across the beaches, with an average of 70 lengths of string counted per survey. However, there has been a reduction in the amount of litter, in particular plastics, that has been recorded on Northern Ireland's beaches in comparison to previous years. Speaking about the findings in the report, Chief Executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Dr Ian Humphreys said; "This report once again demonstrates the continuing pollution of Northern Ireland’s seas and shores.

"Whilst it is welcome that we have seen an improvement, we cannot take any progress for granted and must ensure that we keep this downward trend going.

There is no hiding place anymore for ignorance about the impact that litter is having on our beaches, seas and waterways. Dr Ian Humphreys

"We need to see greater emphasis on behaviour change campaigns and also a stronger requirement on producers of our waste to take more proactive steps in helping pay for the cost of cleaning up our waste.