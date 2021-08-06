Reports of flooding amid thunderstorm warning

There have been reports of flooding in parts of Northern Ireland amid heavy rainfall on Friday.

A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place until midnight, with a further warning coming into effect on Saturday.

Torrential rain showers have been reported in some places and forecasters have warned of a risk of sudden flooding on the transport network.

As the rainfall intensifies, the Met Office said there is also a risk of local property flooding.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the Ballylesson Road at the junction of Pine Hill Road in Drumbo, Co Down, due to heavy flooding in the area.

Dangerous driving conditions have also been reported around parts of Belfast.