Tributes paid following death of former senior coroner John Leckey

Tributes have been paid to Northern Ireland's former senior coroner John Leckey, who has died.

In a statement, the Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan said he was "deeply saddened" by Mr Leckey's passing.

The former coroner, 72, served for more than 30 years presiding over inquests. He retired in October 2015.

"John presided over a significant number of complex and contentious inquests during his time in office including the inquest into the Omagh bombing," Sir Declan said.

"His courteous manner was respected by families and those who appeared before him.

"John's book on Coroner's Law and Practice in Northern Ireland was a much respected and valuable source for coroners and practitioners alike.

"He will be missed by his colleagues in the Judiciary and those who worked closely with him over the years in the Coroners Service.

"I would like to extend our sympathy to his wife Janet and his sons Peter and Simon."