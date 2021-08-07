Woman rescued and homes evacuated as flooding hits parts of Co Fermanagh

A woman has been rescued from a house and other homes have been evacuated after torrential rain and flooding hit parts of County Fermanagh on Saturday.

The village of Garrison has been one of the worst affected areas with up to ten homes damaged as well as two commercial properties including a restaurant, according to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The Service says some roads were submerged in waters of up to a metre.

Sandbags have now been provided to residents to limit any further damage with all fire appliances having now left the village.

The town of Belleek has also be badly affected by the adverse weather. Weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms and heavy rain across Northern Ireland until midnight.

On Friday, several businesses across central Belfast were damaged after water entered a number of premises.

Michelle Duffy, who owns an art gallery in the area, was out with her husband when flooding hit.

She told UTV: "We went up to the gallery two doors up from my restaurant to get a cup of tea.

"I'm sitting talking to [my husband], looking over his shoulder, and there's literally a wall of water comes through the fence at the back of the restaurant and came down the back of that building.

Play video

She added that there was "a complete deluge of water" flowing down the street but commended the emergency services for their response.

Fire appliances are no longer at the scene in Garrison after services including the Department of Infrastructure's Roads Agency and Rivers Agency managed to clear affected roads.