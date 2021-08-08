Free pairs of tickets for a Belfast festival are to be given to the first 50 people who receive a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at its site.

A pop-up vaccination clinic is being set up at Belfast's Custom House Square, the home of CHSq festival, which runs this month.

Organisers say pairs of free gig tickets, to artists such as Sir Tom Jones and Kodaline, will be given to the first 50 people who arrive on Tuesday 10 August.

The pop-up site will continue to facilitate first jabs on event days between 10am and 3.30pm.

All adults aged 16 or above who have not yet received a first dose will be able to avail of the vaccine.

It follows a similar initiative from the organisers of Féile an Phobail. 500 free tickets to a concert at Falls Park were given to those who arrived for their first vaccine last Tuesday.Belsonic Ltd. Director Alan Simms said: "We’re very happy to offer assistance with the vaccination drive and hope that young people in particular choose to avail of this service, conveniently located in Belfast City centre during August.

"It’s quick and easy and as a bonus you can get to see some great bands as a thank you from us."CHSq & Belsonic recently announced its Covid-19 entry requirements which requires ticket holders to show proof of having had either proof of a negative Covid-19 test 48 hours before arrival at a gig, both doses of the vaccine or proof of natural Covid-19 antibodies.