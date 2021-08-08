Petrol bomb thrown during night of disorder in Dungannon

A gang of up to 30 people, including masked men, threw masonry and patrol bombs during a night of disorder in Co Tyrone.

Police are investigating a number of incidents which happened in Dungannon on Saturday night.

From around 10.40pm to around 2.30am, a number of reports were made about incidents in the Ballygawley Road area.

It is believed approximately 20 to 30 people, including a number of masked individuals, were involved.

Police say there were a number of incidents. Credit: PSNI

Two police vehicles were damaged after a petrol bomb and other missiles were thrown.

In one of the incidents reported, a petrol bomb was also thrown at a car being driven by a member of the public.

Inspector Knipe, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said: "These were disgraceful scenes that took place last night and we are thankful that no one was injured. What happened last night is completely unacceptable and cannot be tolerated.

"We will continue to monitor the area and would warn anyone contemplating becoming involved in such criminal activity to think twice.

"As we investigate these incidents, I am appealing to anyone who was in the area last night and witnessed what happened, or who captured what happened on their dash cam to call us on 101."