Police granted extra time to question child murder suspect

Police investigating the murder of a 2-year-old girl in Dungannon have been granted a court extension allowing them to question a man over the child's death.

An extra 36 hours have been given to officers from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after emergency services attended a property at Park Avenue in the Co Tyrone town on Friday.

It was reported that the child suffered a serious head injury before she later died in hospital.

A post mortem is being carried out to establish the exact cause of the death.