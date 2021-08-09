Belfast City Council is seeking the public’s feedback on its plans for a new £18m crematorium at Roselawn on the outskirts of the city. When it opened in 1961, Roselawn Crematorium was expected to handle 700 cremations each year. Now, with over 3,500 cremations taking place annually, the council says there is a clear need to provide new facilities. The proposed crematorium includes two ceremony rooms, each seating up to 200 people. It will be able to accommodate around 4,500 cremations each year. Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “We’re keen to hear people’s views on the proposed design of the new crematorium, as well as the facilities and access provided, so that we can develop a formal planning application and deliver an improved facility. “Funerals are such important rituals in our lives, allowing us to honour, respect and remember our loved ones, to express grief and to offer hope for the living. Investing in modernising our facilities at Roselawn will enable us to provide an improved service to families and mourners.”

The two new ceremony rooms will each overlook a landscaped courtyard. Each will have their own waiting room and generous toilet facilities, including a Changing Places toilet facility. There will also be new dedicated access from Ballygowan Road. High quality buff and cream brick, timber and polished concrete are proposed, combined with large areas of glazing, soft upholstered seating and accent walls to create a welcoming and tranquil environment for mourners. The new building is being designed to the latest BREEAM ‘Very Good’ standard, and will include extensive use of daylighting and natural ventilation. BREEAM is the world’s leading sustainability assessment method for infrastructure and buildings. When the new building opens in late 2024, the listed crematorium building will be refurbished to provide complementary amenities to the existing Roselawn Cemetery and new crematorium. People are encouraged to view the current proposals, and to complete a brief online consultation before the deadline of 25 October 2021.