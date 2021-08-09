Further eight Covid-19 deaths recorded in NI

A further eight coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland.

The Health Department also said there have been a further 1,031 cases of Covid-19 here in the past 24 hours.

On Monday morning there were 245 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 41 in intensive care.

A total of 2,322,659 vaccines have been administered, the department says.

Over the weekend, thousands of people attended Féile an Phobail at Falls Park west Belfast, including many who won a free ticket after getting the jab.

The event was the largest gathering here since the pandemic began.

A similar initiative is being run for Custom House Square, with free tickets for the first 50 people to be vaccinated at a pop-up clinic.

The clinic, managed by the South Eastern Trust, opens on Tuesday ahead of the Tom Jones concert and will be open from 10am to 3.30pm.