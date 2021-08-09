Serious road crash on Glenshane Road in Co Londonderry

A section of the A6 Glenshane Road is closed following a serious road crash on Monday morning.

The two-vehicle collision happened between Castledawson and Dungiven. There are no further details about the incident.

In an update the Traffic Control Centre advises that the road is closed close to the Ponderosa Restaurant and the following diversions are being put in place: Belfast-bound traffic is being diverted at Main Street, Dungiven towards Garvagh and Derry-bound traffic is being diverted towards Draperstown.

"The road is going to be closed over the morning peak period - road users are advised to find an alternative route this morning," they added.