New project to reimagine NI's public spaces

Some interesting things have been popping up in towns across Northern Ireland.They're breathing new life into certain areas and have been hailed as "stunning" - and it's easy to see why.One mural has appeared off Seymour Street in the town of Ballymoney in Co Antrim.Mayor Richard Holmes said: "This mural is one of a number across Causeway Coast and Glens."Ballymoney is affectionately known as cow town by all of the locals and in this piece the artist has really taken that to task and has put it up here on one of the biggest walls in the town."An absolutely stunning picture, you can even see the cow's breath as it would be on a cold winter morning."Gemma Reid of Daisy Chain Inc said: "It's all part of a post-Covid regeneration project, led by the council and funded by the Department for Communities."The idea is that because of all the lockdowns our town centres have got a bit drab so it's to bring a bit of vibrancy and vitality and colour to the town centres, encourage people to come back in and support local businesses."