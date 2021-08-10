Pipe bomb thrown at house in Banbridge

Police are investigating after a viable pipe bomb was thrown at a house in Banbridge.

It was reported just after 11pm on Monday that the missile was thrown at a home in Granville Gardens, but did not ignite.

Police and army officers attended the scene and following examination, declared the device viable. It will now be subject to further forensic examination.

No homes were evacuated, or roads closed as the area was made safe.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: "An investigation is underway to establish who is responsible for this reckless act and a motive.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at around 11pm and witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information about this incident to contact our detectives on 11, and quote reference 2224 of 09/08/21."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.