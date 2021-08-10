There has been an increase in the number of students in Northern Ireland receiving the top grades at A-level.

Thousands of students across the region received teacher-assessed grades on Tuesday following the cancellation of exams for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 15.8% of students achieved the top A* grade at A-level, a 2.3 percentage point increase from last year.

Those receiving A* - A grades also increased by 7.5 percentage points to 50.8%.

There was a slight decrease of 0.4 percentage points in those receiving grades A*-E to 99.4%, compared to 99.8% last year.

Entries for A-levels in Northern Ireland were up by 3.8%, which was described as in line with the increase in the school-age population.

Mathematics was the most popular A-level, accounting for just under one in ten entries.

In a statement, the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) commended the hard work of teachers, "using their professional judgment and a range of evidence to determine students' grades".

"This flexibility, at the core of the process, ensured that schools and colleges were able to reflect what students had been taught and account for the levels of disruption they experienced," JCQ said.

"To support schools and colleges, awarding organisations provided extensive guidance, training and external quality assurance, to ensure grades were determined appropriately.

"As the means of determining grades in 2021 has been different to any other summer, it was anticipated that the overall distribution of grades would differ from that of a standard year."

A total of 25,468 students from 180 centres in Northern Ireland, mostly schools and further education colleges, entered for AS and A2 qualifications set by local exams body CCEA.

Some students undertook assessments by other exam bodies based across the rest of the UK.

Margaret Farragher, interim chief executive of CCEA, thanked those involved in the process and congratulated students.

"I would like to pay tribute to all the teachers, examination officers, school and college leaders who have been central in determining the grades awarded this year," she said.

"Thanks to their hard work and constant professionalism during the last 18 months of disruption, students have been able to receive grades and progress on to the next stage of their journey.

"Also, on behalf of CCEA, I would like to congratulate all students in Northern Ireland who have received their AS and A-level results.

Today, marks the culmination of their hard work and resilience during the pandemic. We applaud these students for continuing with their studies in challenging circumstances and wish them well with their future plans."

Later, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen is expected to meet a number of students who received their grades at a school in Co Down.

I wish to congratulate all the young people who have received their A Level results today. These outcomes reflect the assessments made by the people who know you best, your teachers. Education Minister Michelle McIlveen

In a statement the Minister said: “I appreciate the past few months have been particularly challenging but our young people have demonstrated a determination not to let this pandemic put their lives on hold. Today, they have been awarded qualifications which reflect their hard work and will enable them to move forward confidently with their future plans.

“Teachers and school leaders had a very difficult job to do and I want to express my appreciation for their hard work and commitment to their students in challenging circumstances.”

Those who sat GCSEs this year will receive their results on Thursday.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons encouraged young people receiving their results, and their parents, to make use of the free guidance offered by his department’s Careers Service.

“For many young people, obtaining their results will be the most important juncture in their academic life so far and it can also often present a crossroads in their career path," he said,

"Making informed decisions is crucial to effective career planning and I would encourage students to take advantage of impartial careers guidance in order to make well informed decisions."

He added: "I’d like to take this opportunity to offer my very best wishes to those either receiving or waiting for their results and reassure you that the Careers Service is ready and waiting to help you access the path best suited to you and your career ambitions."