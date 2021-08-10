Two due in court over death of Dungannon toddler

Detectives investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon last week have charged a man and a woman.

The man, aged 32, has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice.

The woman, aged 24, has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and perverting the course of justice.

They are both expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

The child, named by police on Tuesday as Ali Jayden Doyle, died in hospital last Friday after being brought there by ambulance medics from a house in Park Avenue.