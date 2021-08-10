Two further covid related deaths in NI

Two further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland. The Department of Health said there had also been 1,305 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period. A total of 2,335,798 vaccines have been administered. On Tuesday morning, there were 311 Covid positive patients in hospital, with 41 in intensive care.Free pairs of tickets for Belfast Custom House Square festival have been given to the first 50 people who received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at its site.

A pop-up vaccination clinic has been set up at Belfast's Custom House Square, the home of CHSq festival, which runs this month.

Organisers say pairs of free gig tickets, to artists such as Sir Tom Jones and Kodaline, were given to the first 50 people who arrive on Tuesday 10 August.