Belfast gets set to host Uefa Super Cup final

Belfast will host the Uefa Super Cup final tonight as Chelsea face Villareal at Windsor Park.

The game, set for an 8pm kick-off, sees the Champions League winners play the Europa League holders in a European showdown.

Both sides arrived in the city on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match.

A total of 13,000 fans will be allowed into the stadium to watch the game, with those attending being urged to follow Covid-19 regulations.

Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson said previously: “We are delighted to announce that the UEFA Super Cup Final will be played on 11 August, at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, with a voluntarily reduced capacity crowd of 13,000.

“This represents a 30% reduction in the overall stadium capacity and recognises the need to remain cautious given the ongoing health situation in Northern Ireland."