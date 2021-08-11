Play video

Family members of a Coleraine man, have spoken of their pride at him receiving a record number of posthumous nominations for a national nursing award.

Paul Murray, who worked at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine as a nurse practitioner, died following a cardiac arrest in February, after nursing for 25 years.

He has now received a record number of nominations for a Royal College of Nursing Patient's Choice award.

His family says they were overwhelmed by an outpouring of grief in the period after Paul died. "Paul just loved nursing and didn't do it as a job," said his wife Leanne Stewart-Murray. "That was just his natural instinct; to care for people."

Paul Murray with his son, Elliot. Credit: Family photo

The testimonies from people he supported show the huge impact he had on the people he cared for, as well as the wider community.

As Paul's coffin was driven past the Causeway Coast Hospital where his family says he was adored, hundreds of onlookers including those he worked with, applauded.

"We were just so touched by the number of staff who were standing there in their hundreds," said Leanne.

Paul has been described as the “glue that held the hospital together” and often provided personal updates to patients families and visited some on his way home from work.

Caoimhe Dillon was one of Paul's colleagues. "The length he went to for every patient, regardless of who they were, just to make it so special for them, and to do things that you just thought weren't achievable," she told UTV.

Paul Murray worked at the Causeway Hospital. Credit: Family photo

"He would always say to me, we've a big job on today, and I knew we'd have a lot of work to do, but he always made the things happen."

Paul is one of six finalists with the winner announced in October.

"We're just astonished, and humbled really," said his wife Leanne.

"I knew he was a good nurse because I knew he was a good man," she added, "but I'd no idea what he actually did for people.

"There was one lady. She'd been given bad news about her bowel cancer and Paul had gone back in the ward that night and said 'tomorrow is a new day, and it'll be a better day for you'."

That was to be Paul's last day at work.

A legacy for Paul has been set up by friends and family to raise awareness of heart conditions and help people get screened.

His family say it would mean the world to them to have Paul win the national award, with voting closing next month.

His son, Elliot says if his Dad was to be given the award, it would mean 'lots of things'.

"In the end, he [Paul] would get something in return and that would be really happy for the whole family."

Paul died due a condition known as cardiomyopathy and the charity legacy aims to prevent further loss of live, targeting the local area with screening, community defibrillators and an awareness campaign.

So far efforts have raised over £6,000 with his family overwhelmed by the local support.