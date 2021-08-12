Executive backs plans for climate summit ahead of COP26

Stormont ministers have backed plans to host a Climate Support ahead of the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference, COP26 which is to be held in Glasgow in October.

The proposal was brought by the SDLP deputy leader and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

She has welcomed the Executive's plan saying that the climate crisis requires "immediate attention and urgent intervention."

"We cannot sit back and allow this dangerous drift to continue. An radical response is needed from all leaders across the globe to protect our planet and our people," Ms Mallon said. “This week the United Nations published its IPCC report which stark findings concluded the climate crisis is code red for humanity.

“While some work is being done, not enough is being done quickly enough. We need to act now. “Having received support for my proposal, I will be working to ensure all departments work together so we can use the Climate Summit to develop an action plan to deal with the immediate crisis.

"We as leaders need to support our society through this time of crisis and we need to make our voices heard at COP26 on the global stage.”