Linfield and Larne out of Europa Conference League

Both Linfield and Larne FC are out of the Europa Conference League after what turned out to be a disappointing night for the local clubs.

In Linfield's game, the Blues lost out to Fola Escha in Luxembourg ending their European run in the third round qualifier.

Sam Roscoe-Byrne scored the only goal for Linfield with Lucas Correia and Rodrigo Miguel dos Reis Parreira netting the ball for Fola to give the side a 2-1 win and 4-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Larne's European run also came to an end in their match against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

Ex-Arsenal player Mark Randall scored the only goal of the game making a final score of 1-0.

However, after the Inver Reds disappointing 4-0 loss on the away leg, Mick McDermott's side were left with a 4-1 defeat on aggregate.