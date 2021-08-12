Police are investigating after a report nine masked men entered a property armed with hammers last night and caused significant damage.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses and information following the incident at a property in the Woodvale Avenue area of north Belfast on Wednesday August 12th.

Inspector Swann said: “It was reported to police at approximately 9.55pm that up to nine masked men entered the property armed with hammers and caused significant damage. A number of windows throughout the property were smashed. No one was present at the time.“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting number 1969 11/08/21.”A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.