Three more Covid related deaths and 1,610 new cases

Three more coronavirus related deaths have been announced by the Department of Health.

It has now recorded 2,236 deaths in the 28 days after a positive test for the virus.

1,610 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

It brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the last week to 9,446.

The latest figures from the Department of Health come as the Executive has announced the easing of certain rules surrounding self isolation.

Despite the relaxations announced by ministers, Northern Ireland's hospitals remain under pressure.

341 people are currently in hospital with the virus with 42 of these being in intensive care.

32 of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy also remains high with Altnagelvin, Antrim, Causeway, the Royal Victoria, South West Acute and Ulster Hospitals all operating over capacity.

Across Northern Ireland, 191 patients are waiting for a bed, according to the latest statistics.