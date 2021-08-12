'Timmy the Tunneller' arrives to reduce risk of flooding in south Belfast

Play video

'Timmy the Tunneller' has arrived in South Belfast in a bid to reduce the risk of sewers flooding.

The major tunnelling machine is part of a major £7million project that has got underway on the Ravenhill Road area of the city..

It is hoped that once the project is complete in early 2023, there will be less chance of sewers flooding in the area.

The machine, which is over 2 metres in diameter and 2.5 metres long will tunnel below the busy Ravenhill Road and help reduce disruption during construction.

Its name came from pupils at the local Downey House school.

The tunnel it will bore will extend 75 metres from the edge of Ormeau Park up Ravenhill Avenue.

Once the tunnelling works are completed, the more traditional open cut method will be used to construct the remaining sewers and manholes. The project is aimed at increasing the capacity of the sewerage system in this area of South Belfast and update the existing infrastructure, some of which dates back to the early 1900’s. Speaking about the work, David McClean, NI Water Project Manager, said Timmy would be a great help to the project.

"This will allow us to complete a section of pipework underneath the Ravenhill Road.

"Our contractor will be working six metres below ground allowing traffic to move freely in and out of the city centre.

"It is about reducing the risk of flooding," Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon explained.

"This is a pilot we would hope to roll out across all of Northern Ireland because as we have seen recently with the climate crisis we are seeing extremities when it comes to weather, with flash flooding so it's really important that we're investing in our waste water and infrastructure and that we're finding environmental solutions as well.

"So it is imperative that as an Executive and as a society that we rise to that challenge and urgently change our behaviour so that we can tackle the climate crisis - protecting homes, protecting businesses and protecting our planet."