2:1 degree for student with learning disability who left school with 2 GCSEs

An Ulster University student says he is delighted to have graduated with a 2:1 in Cinematic Arts despite having left secondary school with just 2 GCSEs.

30 year old Eoin Kenny has a learning disability and was supported through his degree by the local Mencap Employment Service.

He says that despite his disability, he was still able to achieve his "dream degree."

"Words can't describe how fabulous and pleased I am. I'm blown away by how much support I got. The degree allows me get employment," Eoin told UTV.

His father Pat says the family were over the moon when Eoin got his results.

"The whole family are so proud of him, he said.

Eoin with his father, Pat. Credit: UTV

Eoin is one of around 42,000 people living in Northern Ireland with a learning disability.

Amanda Moore from Mencap says that it is important to support people like Eoin to make sure they can achieve their goals in life.

"Eoin is a young person - when he sets his mind to it he does it, it was about him understanding his disability and breaking down barriers to develop his abilities," Amanda explained.

Having found school a challenge at time, Eoin discovered an interest in film and editing. Credit: UTV

Eoin's tutor at Ulster University, Victoria McCollum, believes it is important to welcome students from all different backgrounds.

"We work with many visual thinkers and gifted students with learning differences and we found that students like Eoin often see the world in a different way which can spark new ideas, unique answers to creative problems," Victoria said.

"I've learnt that students succeed at just about anything they're genuinely enthusiastic about."