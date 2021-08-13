4 new Covid related deaths and 1,389 new cases according to Department of Health

4 more coronavirus related deaths have been announced by the Department of Health. It has now recorded 2,240 deaths in the 28 days after a positive test for the virus.

Earlier today, NISRA recorded 26 Covid related deaths in its weekly analysis - it uses a different method to record coronavirus related deaths.

In its daily update, the Department of Health also recorded 1,389 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed. It brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the last week to 9,405. Northern Ireland's hospitals remain under pressure with 359 people are currently in hospital with the virus with 44 of these being in intensive care. 32 of these patients are on ventilators.

Hospital bed occupancy also remains high with Craigavon Area, the Royal Victoria, South West Acute and Ulster Hospitals all operating over capacity. Across Northern Ireland, 191 patients are waiting to be admitted, according to the latest statistics.