George Best's family home in east Belfast opens to public after retro refit

George Best's family home in east Belfast has undergone a retro refit and is to open for visitors.

The entire house in the Cregagh Estate has been refurbished to how it would have looked in 1961 when 15 year old George left Belfast to follow his footballing dreams in Manchester.

The property has been available to rent on AirBnB for almost a decade but this is the first time that guests will be able to enjoy the 60s experience on offer.

The living room has been refurbished to match how it would have looked in the 1960s.

It will also be the first time that has home has opened its doors for tours as part of the EastSide Festival.

Visitors will be able to join an audio tour in partnership with George’s sister Barbara McNarry which will include fond childhood memories and stories of the family home.

Visitors can also enjoy flicking through old school reports and letters a young George sent home to his parents, looking at personal family photos as well as iconic images from George’s illustrious career and exploring an illustrated timeline of George’s incredible achievements.

The home was purchased from the Best family in 2011 and since then the EastSide Partnership has sought to preserve and celebrate the legacy of the area’s home-grown footballing legend.

George Best grew up in the family home supporting Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Looking forward to opening the doors to the new George Best House visitor experience Chris Armstrong, EastSide Tourism said: “EastSide Partnership and EastSide Tourism are delighted to open the doors to this fantastic new visitor experience at the George Best House in Cregagh Estate, east Belfast. The retro-refurbishment of George Best House will transport visitors back to the 60s to a very special and important time in George’s life.

"This is a unique experience for fans of George Best. This project would not have been possible without the support of Tourism NI’s Visitor Experience Development Programme which has enabled us to enhance the visitor experience at the George Best House.” Caroline Bell, Funding Manager, Tourism NI said: “Tourism NI is delighted to have provided funding from our Experience Development Programme for this very distinctive and engaging experience associated with one of Northern Ireland’s sporting legends.

"It will add to the range and quality of visitor experiences in the east of Belfast and meet the increasing demand for local and authentic tourism offerings”.