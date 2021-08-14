Five further Covid deaths as pop-up clinic opens targeting pregnant women

Five further deaths linked to Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland. The five people who died had previously tested positive for the virus. The Department of Health also reported 1,437 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. On Friday, health chiefs in Northern Ireland warned of further surgery cancellations as staff continue to be diverted to treat increasing numbers of Covid patients in intensive care. The Health and Social Care Board said action was needed to increase ICU capacity in hospitals across the region and the only way to achieve that was to redeploy specialist staff working in other areas of the healthcare system. The board also expressed concern at increasing numbers of unvaccinated young people and pregnant women being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. It said there had been instances of unvaccinated pregnant women needing ICU care and emergency caesarean sections. On Saturday, the Western health trust opened the first of three pop-up vaccine clinics for pregnant women. The walk-in facility offering first jabs of Pfizer opened at the Foyle Arena in Londonderry. No appointments were necessary. On Thursday, 60% of patients in ICUs in Northern Ireland were not vaccinated and 13% only had received one jab. Hundreds of procedures have been cancelled in recent weeks, including some urgent cancer surgeries, due to the pressure on the system. The Health and Social Care Board said more cancellations were inevitable next week.