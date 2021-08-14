Six cars destroyed in Lisburn arson attack

Six cars have been destroyed in an arson attack at a business in Lisburn. The vehicles were set alight during the attack at the business in the Barnfield Road area of the city at about 2.30am on Saturday. PSNI Chief Inspector Ian McCormick said: "Six cars were completely destroyed by fire in the incident which we are currently treating as arson. "We are carrying out inquiries and would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 2am and 3am this morning or who has any information about what happened."