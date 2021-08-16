Afghanistan: Soldier's widow asks 'what did my husband die for?'

Play video

Viewers are warned that some people may find parts of our Political Editor Tracey Magee's report upsetting.

'What did my husband die for?' - that's the heartbreaking question the widow of a soldier killed in Afghanistan is now asking. Brenda Hale said watching the unfolding crisis caused by the western allies decision to pull out of the war-torn country has made her relive the pain of losing her husband Mark.

She said: "As a mother of two daughters and as a widowed parent of two daughters knowing how difficult it is to raise daughters and get them through school and through university, it is devastating to watch and it is deeply, deeply hurtful because what did Mark die for?

Mrs Hale, a former DUP Assembly member, added: "It's a real deep pain and all the memories of that August day in 2009... when I had to say who I was and identify myself as Mark's wife and then have to tell my daughters..."

Parliament is set to be recalled on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan.