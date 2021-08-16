Belfast family hit more than half a million followers on Facebook

Play video

By Nathan Hanna

Five years on from posting their first video, one Belfast family has amassed more than half a million followers on Facebook.

The Real Trance Family, from the west of the city, now boast 587,000 followers on the social media platform - and show no sign of slowing down when it comes to their online success.

Some of their videos have been viewed millions of times - and they say they are loving every minute of their incredible journey.

James, Catherine, Tia, Kyra and Jaden have danced their way into people's hearts, not only here in Northern Ireland, but around the world too.

Dad James Lynas said: "It all started for fun, because I never got to see the kids as I was always working 50-60 hours a week.

"On my days off I would do the school run in the morning and I started recording videos and some of them were making me laugh.

"I started putting them on my normal Facebook page and people thought they were hilarious..."

And the future looks bright, as the family is keen to keep bringing joy to people's lives with their energetic videos.