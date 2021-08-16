Belfast loyalist show of strength accused fails in High Court bid

One of the men accused of leading a loyalist show of strength in east Belfast failed today in a High Court bid to be allowed back into the city.

Derek Lammey was again refused permission to return home while on bail over his alleged involvement in a gathering of up to 60 masked men at Pitt Park.

The 56-year-old, of Spring Place in the city, faces charges of unlawful assembly and affray in connection with the high-profile incident in February this year.

Stephen Matthews, 58, of Pansy Street in Belfast, and his 34-year-old son, David Matthews, of Millreagh in Dundonald, are accused of the same offences.

All three defendants deny involvement and are not charged with any paramilitary offences.

But according to prosecutors the masked men who arrived at Pitt Park are believed to be linked to the East Belfast UVF.

Disputed claims have been made that 11 people living in the area were forced to flee their homes and shelter in the nearby Ballymac community centre for up to eight days.

Lammey is currently out on bail to an address in Co Down, with conditions including a ban on entering the area or contacting any other suspected participants.

Opposing his application to be allowed back home, a Crown lawyer detailed his alleged involvement.

She said footage showed a large crowd of men heading towards the Ballymac Centre, where one of the others shouted obscenities and challenged those inside to come out.

Some of the group then approached a house at nearby Wolff Close in an "organised and intimidating manner", it was claimed.

"This applicant, Mr Lammey, allegedly goes into the rear yard of the property and is seen gesturing to others in the crowd to go round the front," the prosecutor claimed.

At least three men with faces covered went up to the front door, but apparently realised it was the wrong address and returned to the community centre.

The lawyer added: "This group is led by this applicant and his two co-accused, it is alleged."

Police at the scene described it as a tense situation involving a "belligerent" crowd.

Lammey sought to vary his bail terms after co-accused Stephen Matthews secured permission to move back to the city.

Defence barrister Richard McConkey argued that Lammey's home is further away from the scene of the incident.

Refusing the application, however, Lord Justice Treacy held that a distinction could be drawn between the two accused.

He confirmed: "I consider that it is appropriate to maintain the residence requirement at this stage."