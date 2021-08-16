Changes to Covid-19 self-isolation rules come into effect

Changes to Northern Ireland's rules on Covid-19 self-isolation have now come into effect.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to automatically self-isolate for 10 days if someone they've been in close contact with tests positive.

Instead they should get a PCR test on day two and day eight of the 10-day period.

The policy change "applies to close contacts only", the Health Department says.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms, whether vaccinated or not, is advised to immediately book a PCR test and self-isolate until receiving the result.

"If the PCR test is positive, you should keep self-isolating for the 10 day period," the department says.

It added that a person is fully vaccinated if it is more than 14 days since they received the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency - or if they're taking part in, or have taken part in, an approved MHRA clinical trial for a coronavirus vaccine.

Other changes to the rules which came into effect on Monday include:

The restriction on the number of people who can gather outdoors at a domestic setting has been removed

The restriction on outdoor raves has been removed

The provision for bubbles or linked households has been removed

The requirement to maintain social distancing on public transport at all times has been lifted

The limit of numbers permitted at tables has been removed

Conference centres can reopen allowing conferences and exhibitions to resume

Also under the changes, which were agreed by Executive ministers last week, colleges and universities will be allowed to return to face-to-face learning in the new academic year.

Social distancing restrictions in classrooms will be removed.

Schools have been told that the requirement for school bubbles will be removed for the beginning of the school year, with mitigating measures remaining in place.

The requirement to wear a face covering will remain in place for the first six weeks of the new term and remain under review.

However, for subjects where social distancing is possible, such as drama in a large hall, face coverings are no longer required.

It is expected that turther guidance will be issued to schools by the Department of Education.

A statement from the Executive added: "We continue to keep all other areas under review, such as the requirement to socially distance and the use of face coverings."