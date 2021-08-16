Coronavirus NI: Three further deaths reported by Department of Health

Three further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,306 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Monday morning, there were 334 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.

A total of 2,371,369 vaccines have been administered.

Meanwhile, doctors have reported a rise in the number of patients and visitors not wearing masks in healthcare settings in Northern Ireland.

The BMA has also expressed concern over people refusing to be tested for Covid-19 before attending hospital appointments and emergency departments.

It said there have been increasing reports of "aggressive behaviour towards our staff when challenging those who refuse to wear masks without a medical exemption".