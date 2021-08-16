'Offensive' material on bonfire in Londonderry

Police say they are aware of a banner which was placed on a bonfire in Londonderry "making threats towards officers and a member of the public".

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the display of this material on the bonfire in Meenan Square in the Bogside on Sunday "has been perceived as both offensive and distasteful".

They went on: “An evidence gathering operation was in place during this incident, and we will now review this to establish if any offences occurred.

"If any offences are detected, a full police investigation will be carried out.”

A banner carrying the name of constable Ronan Kerr, who was murdered by dissident republicans in Omagh in 2011, was visible on the side of the bonfire.

There was also a placard carrying the name of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Condemning the incident, DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: "As a society we must never become desensitised to displays of hatred, and intolerance.

"The clear motive behind this display is to cause further hurt and offence upon those who have already suffered so much."

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: "The scenes witnessed at a bonfire which took place in the Bogside last night were disgraceful.

"These displays of sectarianism and hate have no place in our society and are not representative of the local community."

Bonfires are traditionally lit in nationalist areas of Derry on 15 August to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.