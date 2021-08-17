Play video

Video report by Health Reporter Deborah McAleese

A Kilcoo father-of-four who is fighting Covid in an Intensive Care Unit is calling on anyone who hasn't yet been vaccinated to get the jab as soon as possible.

Kieran Rogers, 46, wasn't vaccinated when he caught Coronavirus just over three weeks ago.

Kieran, who is very ill, wanted his message to be shared. It comes as the Department of Health says a further seven people have died in the last 24 hours; while 1,564 positive cases have been confirmed.

On Tuesday morning, there were 392 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.

A total of 2,376,682 vaccines have been administered.