Coronavirus NI: Department of Health records seven further deaths

Seven further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,564 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Tuesday morning, there were 392 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 47 in intensive care.

A total of 2,376,682 vaccines have been administered.

It comes as the Department of Health has announced a "big jab weekend" to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The promotion on August 21 to 22 will see mass vaccination centres in Northern Ireland again offering walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups.

This is in addition to ongoing vaccinations at walk-in pop-up clinics, and at participating community pharmacies.

Mass vaccination centres, such as at the SSE Arena in Belfast, will soon be winding down their work after nine months.

They stopped offering first doses to the general population at the end of July, but are returning to that role this weekend.

The Big Jab Weekend will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.