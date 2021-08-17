Executive urged to provide safe home for Afghans

The Northern Ireland Executive has been urged to provide a safe home for Afghans who helped allied forces.

The call came from Ulster Unionist leader and Army veteran Doug Beattie, who won the Military Cross for his service in Afghanistan.

As scores of people attempt to flee the country following the taking of capital Kabul by the Taliban, Mr Beattie said Northern Ireland should offer a home to those who need it.

"Today a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Afghanistan, thousands are fleeing the country: women, young girls and men, those who worked with us and those who worked for us," he said.

"It's important now that Northern Ireland, along with the rest of the international community, come together to support these people, and if they need a home then it is important that we here in Northern Ireland open our doors and give them a home.

"In our time of need they supported us, in their time of need, we must support them."

MPs are to debate the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in the House of Commons.

Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill has said the international community needs to act to help the people of Afghanistan.

"Previously the Stormont Executive welcomed Syrian refugees as part of the British Government relocation and resettlement scheme," she said.

"Our party would certainly support such a scheme for Afghans to provide whatever measure of support we can."

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said: "The United Kingdom must step up and provide safe refuge for those Afghanistan citizens and their families who helped our armed forces.

"Many of those people now face persecution or even a cruel death for them and families unless the UK urgently furnishes them with visas.

"I would support Northern Ireland opening its doors to those Afghan people who helped our armed forces fight for democracy and freedom."

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “Millions are at risk in Afghanistan. The Government has a responsibility to protect Afghan civilians, not just those who have assisted British forces.

"All Afghans deserve to live freely and without fear of persecution.

"The UK’s long-term intervention in Afghanistan means it has obligations to this country - it is reprehensible that the Government is only providing relocation for a small number of eligible personnel."