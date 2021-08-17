NI charity supporting families in Philippines with schoolbag orders

Play video

Video report by Paul Reilly

A Northern Ireland charity is supporting 40 families facing poverty in the Philippines, by providing them with work - making schoolbags.

All the profit from bags, which will be sold in NI, is to be given to the Filipino community.

The not-for-profit organisation, Ten Foundations, has also been able to continue to provide incomes to the people there throughout the pandemic.

Ian Campbell, of Ten Foundations, said: "We work there with a community... and we teach them how to sew. It's all women from really poor backgrounds, some of them have never been to school.

"The women who make them are the only ones that actually make any money from them, nobody makes a profit from them this side. It's all run by volunteers.

"We do have some overheads as a small charity obviously, but we have a charity shop on the Lisburn Road and a clothes shop in CastleCourt and that more than covers our overheads.

"It means that the 100% model that we like to talk about, goes to the women that are making them."

While the pop-up school bag shops will wind down later this month - the work of Ten Foundations carries on all year round.