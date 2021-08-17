Police launch investigation after body found in van

Police have launched a probe after a body was found in a van in Co Fermanagh.

A statement issued by the PSNI this afternoon read: "Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a van on the Samsonagh Road in Boho early this morning, Tuesday 17 August."

A PSNI spokeswoman added: "Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and a post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death."The Samsonagh Road remains closed at this time while the police investigations continue."