Rise in assaults on police officers revealed

Viewers may find some of the pictures in Sharon O'Neill's report upsetting.The health service has been under the microscope like never before over the last year.

The Covid pandemic has had a massive impact on everyone, especially staff on the frontline - but another frontline service which we rely upon has been hugely affected too...

Tonight, we can reveal an alarming rise in the number of attacks on police officers.In the first of two exclusive reports, we bring you an insight into part of the job which we rarely hear about.

One police officer, who was attacked with a breeze-block and blinded in one eye, said: "I remember the curtain being pulled over in the hospital and remember hearing my colleagues cry.

"They said they were going to phone my mum. I wanted to know what my face was like before my mum appeared.

"I was able to use the shine off the phone and I was able to see quite a significant injury then to the left side of my face. I think I went into a bit of shock at that point then.

"I remember they went 'you don't need this' and they actually took the breeze-block that was sitting on my lap off me, put me into a wheelchair and I felt the glass that was in my uniform.

"I heard people gasping as I was being brought through A&E, so I knew at that point it was a really bad situation..."

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd told UTV: "I know there are people who are lucky to have escaped with in some cases their lives and in other cases without absolutely life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

"We are seeing this rise across all emergency services. It's completely unacceptable. It's unfair and unjust and also makes our job more difficult.

"And that means we can be less effective at protecting communities when officers are off work injured."