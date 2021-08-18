Highest daily covid-19 related death figure since February recorded in NI

Eleven further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.It is the highest recorded daily figure since 16 February. The Department of Health said there had also been 1,345 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period. On Wednesday morning, there were 394 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 49 in intensive care.Hospitals across Northern Ireland are currently running at 104% occupancy.