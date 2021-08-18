Nearly 83% of Irish adults fully vaccinated

Nearly 83% of adults in Ireland are fully vaccinated, according to the latest figures.

Brian MacCraith, chair of the High Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, said on Twitter on Wednesday that 6.46 million vaccine doses have been administered to date.

As of Tuesday, 82.8% of adults are fully vaccinated, while 90% have received at least a single dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Some 75% of the population aged over 12 are fully vaccinated.

The success of Ireland’s vaccine programme has repeatedly been praised by health officials, with Irish children aged 12-15 receiving a Covid-19 vaccine for the first time last weekend.

It comes as the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that 111 people contracted Covid-19 in a healthcare setting in the last 14 days – 0.5% of the total cases recorded.

Almost half of the 23,487 cases recorded over the two-week period – 11,179 – were caused by a close contact with a confirmed case, while 7,404 cases were attributed to community transmission.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid also confirmed on Wednesday that Ireland received its biggest weekly delivery of vaccines, with more than 540,000 doses.

“This was hugely boosted by the first tranche of a total of 700,000 Romanian-reallocated vaccines. It’s key that we get to the smaller percentages of people now unvaccinated,” he said on Twitter.