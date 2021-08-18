NI house prices rise by 9%

House prices in Northern Ireland have risen by 9% compared to the same time last year.

The latest figures covering April to June were released on Wednesday by Land and Property Services and NISRA.

The UK housing market was essentially paused during the same quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In total, 7,187 properties were sold in Northern Ireland between April and June of this year, and the average price was £153,449.

Average house prices ranged from £134,091 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon to £180,067 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.