Over 500 assaults on PSNI officers since January

Words by UTV Journalist Michael McGrane

More than 500 attacks on police officers in Northern Ireland have been recorded since January.

Figures obtained exclusively by UTV reveal that from the beginning of 2021 until August, there have been 502 assaults on police officers.

That's compared to 572 for the entirety of last year.

It marks a significant increase from 2019, when 479 attacks on police were recorded.

UTV has spoken to three officers who have been injured in the line of duty.

Due to the ongoing threat of dissident republicans, UTV has chosen not to name the officers.

One police officer, who was attacked with a breeze-block and blinded in one eye, said: "I remember the curtain being pulled over in the hospital and remember hearing my colleagues cry.

"They said they were going to phone my mum. I wanted to know what my face was like before my mum appeared.

"I was able to use the shine off the phone and I was able to see quite a significant injury then to the left side of my face. I think I went into a bit of shock at that point then.

Credit: PSNI

"I remember they went 'you don't need this' and they actually took the breeze-block that was sitting on my lap off me, put me into a wheelchair and I felt the glass that was in my uniform.

"I heard people gasping as I was being brought through A&E, so I knew at that point it was a really bad situation."

A second officer suffered a broken nose and other facial injuries when he was attacked during a routine arrest.

"It was the look of shock on my wife's face, she didn't speak for 20 minutes and has since told me for the first five minutes she wasn't sure if it was me. She barely recognised me.

"The biggest impact on me was the impact it had on her. I want to be a policeman, but this is not something she signed up for."

"I felt the second punch, because he was so fast. But the first punch, no, I didn't see it coming."

Credit: PSNI

"There was blood all over his face, and I cleaned the blood off his face because I thought he was injured.

"It was my blood, and there was pools of it, all over the floor, my clothes were covered, his clothes were covered.

"Whenever the ambulance staff came, I said to them 'I think this chap been hurt badly', but it was only when they said to me 'we're not here for him, we're here for you'."

This officer said their attack came as a wake-up call.

"I can still see. That punch tore my retina, and I'm just grateful that I can still see out of it.

"Not everybody likes us, and some of the people who don't like us are going to attack us.

"You do run that gauntlet, but you plan for it."

A third police officer spoke of the moment she feared death after a lorry rammed into the police car she was travelling in.

While she was lucky to escape injury, she continues to suffer from severe flashbacks.

Credit: PSNI

"I think the first realization really hit me when I walked in through the door and my ten-year-old ran up to me crying, he had heard it on the news and was absolutely devastated.

"I can still hear the crushing noise of the car and just the fear of the car crumbling beneath me and thinking 'this is it - I'm dead, I've left my kids with no mummy'."

"My blood pressure was through the roof, along with my heart rate. and it was only when I was in the safety of the ambulance that I started to calm down and I could just feel this lead going right through my left side.

Credit: PSNI

"My injuries were mostly muscular, I'm still having ongoing pain and receiving treatment for those."

41 police officers were injured in some of the most significant rioting in Northern Ireland for over a decade in April.

The threat of paramilitary violence and the risk of attack on a daily basis are also reasons given for the dangers officers face.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd condemned the attacks and called on the public to call out those responsible.

"I know there are people who are lucky to have escaped with in some cases their lives, and in other cases without absolutely life-changing or life-threatening injuries.

"We are seeing this rise across all emergency services. It's completely unacceptable. It's unfair and unjust and also makes our job more difficult.

"And that means we can be less effective at protecting communities when officers are off work injured.

"If people were more respectful, in general, of emergency service workers we would see less abuse of healthcare staff in A&E, we'd see fewer attacks on paramedics, and we'd certainly see fewer attacks on police officers.

"We need to take a step back, collectively as a society, to get the message across that it is completely unacceptable to assault or attack emergency service workers."