Stormont ministers 'want to provide safe place for Afghan people'

Stormont ministers say they want to assist in providing a safe place for Afghan people.

It comes as the Government has set out plans for a UK-wide resettlement scheme, for those trying to flee the country.

Under the proposals, 20,000 people will be resettled. A total of 5,000 will be offered entry in the first year, with the rest over coming years.

A packed House of Commons, including MPs from Northern Ireland, has been debating the Afghan crisis on Wednesday.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "We cannot seriously at this time contemplate cutting our international aid budget when people are in absolute desperation."

Meanwhile the North Antrim MP Ian Paisley raised the issue of 228 missionaries working in Afghanistan.

He asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson if "every effort" will be made to get people in danger out of the country.

The Prime Minister said the Government "will do all it can".