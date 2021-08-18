Students urged to 'get down to Big Jab Weekend'

Students are being encouraged to take up the opportunity to get vaccinated as part of the 'Big Jab Weekend'.

The Health Department initiative, which runs on 21 and 22 August, will see mass vaccination centres again offering walk-in first jabs for all adult age groups.

The department says it will be a 'final fling' for the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast, which will close its doors at 8pm on Sunday for the final time.

Universities and colleges in Northern Ireland can return to full face-to-face learning at the start of the new academic term.

In a joint statement, the vice-chancellors of Queen's University and Ulster University said they would "strongly encourage all staff and students to take up the vaccine".

They added: “Our shared focus is on the resumption of a full on-campus teaching and research experience and we look forward to re-connecting with staff and students.

We welcome the NI vaccination programme’s ‘Big Jab Weekend’ initiative to boost vaccination uptake and make it as easy as possible to take this simple step. QUB and Ulster University

"Getting vaccinated is by far the best way to protect the entire NI community and to ensure that our return to full campus operations is on a permanent basis."

NUS-USI President Ellen Fearon says getting the vaccine is "one of those essential parts of your fresher's checklist".

She said: "If you haven’t got the vaccine yet and you’re heading to campus in September, then get down to the Big Jab Weekend!

"This year it’s one of those essential parts of your fresher’s checklist and it’s so easy to do with all the vaccine centres and pop-up centres offering first jabs on a walk-in basis.

"Students everywhere have seen their lives turned upside down by the pandemic and this is one of the quickest ways we have to seeing the social side of education returning."

The vaccination centre at the SSE Arena opened on 29 March and to date, around 360,000 vaccines have been given there.

From 24 August, the centre will move to the overflow car park at the water’s edge where it will continue delivering second dose vaccinations and first doses for 16 and 17-year-olds.

It comes as mass vaccination centres continue to wind down their work.

They stopped offering first doses to the general population at the end of July, but are returning to that role this weekend.

The 'Big Jab Weekend' will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: "No appointment will be needed at the vaccination centres this weekend or at the ongoing walk-in clinics - just turn up and get your jab at a time that suits you.

"Vaccination is saving lives. When we get jabbed, we are protecting ourselves, protecting others and protecting the health service.

"It is the single biggest contribution people can make to getting normality back."