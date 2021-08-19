Four men and a 14 year old boy have appeared in Londonderry Magistrates Court linked to a mass brawl at a garage forecourt in the Buncrana Road area on Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the men are from Derry while the other three are from County Longford.

It is alleged that a pitch fork was used during the incident and the PSNI have recovered a crossbow bolt, an axe, a baton and a jemmy bar.

Another man is currently being treated in hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

All five defendants were released on their own bail of £500, together with a cash surety of £1,000, and the case was adjourned until September 16.