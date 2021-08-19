NI farmers tackle climate change through regenerative farming

Play video

The Four Leaf Market Garden in Ballynahinch is helping the fight against climate change through regenerative agriculture.

Regenerative agriculture is the concept that our food is only as good as the soil that it comes from and by focusing on healthy soil at local plots could be the solution to global warming.

Alex Connolly feels regenerative farming is be a more natural way of farming.

"It's kind of like getting back to what our older generations would have done, they didn't use the pesticides and things like that."

Studies show 8.5% of greenhouse emissions come from agriculture and Michael Rauch believes it is the future of farming.

"It's the only way to go forward, it's cutting out the destructive practices so it's focusing on soil health and trying to leave the land better than you found it."